Marquita Bradshaw, the Democratic candidate who is running to succeed U.S. Sen. Lamar Alexander, R-Tenn., has opened her campaign field offices in Johnson City and five other cities in Tennessee.
The local office is at 419 W. Market St.
Bradshaw, who faces Republican nominee Bill Hagerty in the Nov. 3 election, is vying to be elected the first African American woman to represent Tennessee in the U.S. Senate.
In a statement released by her campaign this week, Bradshaw said she “is on track to make more than 3 million voter contacts before election day.”
In addition to Johnson City, the Democratic candidate has opened campaign offices in Jackson, Knoxville, Chattanooga, Murfreesboro and Memphis. The locations serve as home base for an average of 250 volunteers daily, who are led by a large and growing team of paid field organizers.
The Bradshaw campaign is also coordinating with other Democratic organizations with physical offices to maximize impact across the state.
While adhering to public health guidelines, including wearing masks and social distancing to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the volunteers and campaign staff are using canvassing, texting and phone banks to reach voters.
The campaign also says it is working with remote volunteers from more than 30 states around the country to assist in voter outreach.
A native of Memphis, Bradshaw is an environmental activist and a supporter of worker reforms and social and economic justice.
More about her campaign can be found at marquitabradshaw.com.
Contributed to the Press