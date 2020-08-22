Blair Walsingham hopes to make history on Nov. 3.
The Hawkins County resident is campaigning to become the first Democratic candidate elected to Congress from Tennessee’s 1st District in more than 140 years. Gov. Robert Love Taylor was the last Democrat elected to the seat, in 1879.
She is also aiming to be the first woman ever elected to a full term in the U.S. House from the 1st District. Louise Goff Reece, a Republican, was elected to serve the remainder of her husband B.Carroll Reece’s term in office following his death in 1961.
Walsingham said Friday the November race represents “a historic moment” for Northeast Tennessee. She joins Republican nominee Diana Harshbarger, a Kingsport pharmacist, and Steve Holder, an independent candidate from Johnson City, on the general election ballot to succeed retiring U.S. Rep. Phil Roe, R-Johnson City.
She said it is worth noting the congressional matchup comes during the same year as the 100th anniversary of Tennessee’s ratification of the 19th Amendment giving women the right to vote. Walsingham said she joined a group celebrating that historic vote last week in Morristown.
Walsingham said it is important now that all Tennesseans exercise their right to vote.
“Little more than half of eligible Tennesseans go to the polls,” she said.
The Democratic candidate said Friday she had a busy week on the campaign trail, which included introducing former Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang to a breakfast meeting of Tennessee’s delegates to the virtual Democratic National Convention.
Walsingham said she shares Yang’s pursuit of “nonpartisan solutions” to problems. She promised her campaign will be based on “values of togetherness” and finding common ground.
“We are all neighbors,” she said. “People realize the divide is false, and they don’t have to sit on the sidelines.”
The Democrat said “it will not always be easy” to get her message out in facing a Republican opponent who spent more than $1.3 million of her own money to win a contested primary. Walsingham said she is a small business owner, Air Force veteran and mother who plans to run “a grassroots campaign” with help from volunteers.
“People are facing hard times now, and may not have money to give, but their votes don’t cost a thing,” she said.
Walsingham also said she understands the Tennessee Democratic Party will put much of its financial resources into legislative races in other parts of the state.
She also said Friday she is frustrated that Harshbarger’s campaign has yet to respond to repeated requests for a debate.
“The 1st District includes some of the poorest counties in the state,” Walsingham said. “We need authentic representation.”