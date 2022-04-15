State Sen. Rusty Crowe, R-Johnson City, saw a previously filed Republican challenger drop out of the race for Tennessee’s 3rd Senate District on Thursday and a Democratic opponent emerge to take advantage of an extended qualifying deadline for the seat.
Carter LeCraw, a financial planning and investment planner, met the noon deadline to withdraw his qualifying petition in the GOP race for the newly drawn 3rd District, which covers Carter, Johnson and Washington counties.
At the same time, Kate Craig, a Johnson City resident and former chair of the Washington County Democratic Party, submitted her qualifying petition to appear on the ballot for the Aug. 4 state primary. The general election for the state office will be held on Nov. 8.
“So today, I filed my petition to run for Tennessee Senate,” Craig wrote on Twitter. “My community deserves better leadership in Nashville. I’ve seen the effects hunger, poverty and the opioid epidemic have had on our region. I’ve worked with area organizations to provide on-the-ground resources.”
The April 7 deadline to file as a candidate for the state Senate was extended a week after a court temporarily blocked a new map of Senate districts. The action was in response to a legal challenge by Democrats to what they say was an unconstitutional redrawing of Senate districts in Nashville.
On Wednesday, the Tennessee Supreme Court ruled the lower court had “abused its discretion” by issuing the injunction. The high court’s majority said the injunction could “harm the public interest in ensuring orderly elections and avoiding voter confusion.”
Craig filed her qualifying papers for the Senate race in Carter, Johnson and Washington counties before the new 4 p.m. deadline on Thursday.
Crowe, who was first elected to the 3rd District seat as a Democratic candidate in 1990, serves as the chairman of the state Senate Health and Welfare Committee.
He defeated former Rep. Bob Good, R-Johnson City, in a write-campaign in August of that year to become the Democratic nominee for the Senate seat. That contest came about after Good failed to qualify as a Republican in the race.
He went on to defeat former state Rep. Bob King in the November general election to win the Senate seat, which at the time represented Hawkins and Washington counties.
Two years later, Crowe switched parties at the urging of Republican Gov. Don Sundquist.