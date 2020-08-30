ELIZABETHTON — Bobby Harrell appears to be a typical young man from East Tennessee. He is a hard worker who has worked in manufacturing in the past and also worked as a guard at the Northeast Correctional Complex at Mountain City. He recently was hired by the city of Elizabethton and is preparing for his first winter as a member of the city’s Street Department.
But there is one way in which Harrell stands out from every other young man in the area. He is the Democratic candidate for the 4th District of the Tennessee House of Representatives. He is challenging incumbent John Holsclaw Jr. in the Nov. 3 general election.
Last Monday, the Carter County Election Commission released the names on the official ballot, and the fact that Harrell will be the Democratic candidate in the 4th District. There is no Democrat running in the 3rd District, which also includes a chunk of Carter County.
Now that it is official, Harrell was invited to answer five questions on his campaign to provide a Northeast Tennessee Democratic voice in Nashville.
Have you always been a Democrat and what made you decide to run for the office?
“No, I grew up in this area and graduated from Elizabethton High School. I thought pretty much like the other guys I grew up with. I voted Republican from the time I was 18 until I was 28. Bernie Sanders is the big influence that caused me to change. I listened to what he said when he was running for president in the Democratic primary and I thought he made a lot of sense.”
East Tennessee has been Republican territory since the Civil War, how have people responded to your change to being a Democrat and your campaign?
“I haven’t had a lot of opportunity to talk with people very much about what I believe because of the pandemic. I want to go door to door and talk to people, but you can’t do it in times like these. I have had a chance to meet some people and I talk with the guys at work. I tell them that I am not running as a Democrat for politics but because of class interests. The things the Democrats are fighting for will help our class.”
One of your campaign issues in Tennessee is healthcare reform. Could you elaborate?
“Well, I am for expanding Medicaid in Tennessee. They have the funding for it and for some reason, they are choosing not to do it. I know Gov. (Bill) Lee was going to do it and then got cold feet and said it would be too much of a risk for the taxpayer. … If they would expand Medicaid, I read that 100,000 more Tennesseans would have insurance.”
Another program you have been strongly in favor is the Green New Deal? Isn’t this more of a national and international matter? How do you see this impacting the state and region?
“As a state, I think there are quite a few things we can do to support agriculture, such as educating young people. One thing I really support is the Drop Collaborative, which is teaching young people how to grow gardens and how to preserve the things they grow and things they kill when they hunt.
“I would also support family farming and sustainability farming as as part of the Green New Deal.”
Harrell has also become more conscious about recycling since he started his now job with the Street Department. Sometimes his job requires him to clean up litter and he sees how much is being thrown away without a thought.
One of the hottest issues Harrell speaks about is “police reform,” how is that different from defunding police?
“I don’t call it defunding because the main thing is reforming and making the force more about serving the community. There are obviously many areas where you need the police. We need police to investigate homicides and rape and domestic violence. Communities in East Tennessee don’t need a militarized police force.”