ETSU Health’s 24-hour novel coronavirus (COVID-19) testing site has moved to the East Tennessee State University parking garage, a move necessitated by rising demand for testing as cases in the region surge.

“The reason we’re moving is we didn’t quite have the capability for the capacity we had anticipated in the Johnson City Community Health Center,” said Dr. Sheri Holmes, ETSU Health’s chief medical officer.

Holmes said the clinic is already a busy place with a lot of foot and vehicle traffic, and that the move to the second floor of the parking garage will help make the process quicker and more efficient. The testing site will also become a 100% drive-though model, whereas the previous iteration was a hybrid drive-through/walk-in site.

“We can accommodate more people with a single model instead of a hybrid model,” Holmes said, adding that demand has been “great” with appointments booked out for days in advance. Holmes said that was another reason they needed to move, as waiting three days for a 24-hour test is akin to waiting three days for results from a test conducted at a local health department, noting that “a test that you wait two or three days for defeats the purpose of a 24-hour test.”

The testing site, which promises results within 24 hours, first opened in late October and uses an in-house lab to process up to 200 tests per day, allowing them to deliver results in a quicker manner than if they had to send tests to an outside lab. ETSU Health utilized polymerase chain reaction tests, which are regarded as some of the most-accurate tests.

Holmes said they are also looking to increase capacity for processing tests, which would allow them to test more people and maintain their 24-hour results turnaround. Dr. Kevin Breuel, a professor at the university’s Quillen College of Medicine, developed the testing platform and has hired more people to increase capacity, Holmes said.

And with the holidays approaching, testing with a quick turnaround will be even more important to alert those carrying the virus that they are indeed positive before they attend a large gathering with family or friends. Large gatherings for Thanksgiving are a driving cause of the region’s recent surge, which saw a record number of new cases reported last week.

Testing is available by appointment only Monday-Thursday from 8:15 a.m.-4 p.m. and Fridays from 8:15 a.m.-noon, with pre-registration available at www.etsuhealth.org. Upon arriving, patients will enter the parking garage from Jack Vest Drive, where they will follow signage directing them to the site. The cost of the test will be billed to a patient’s insurance, with low- or no-cost tests available for some people.