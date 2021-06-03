Earlier this week, several high profile cases were heard in Washington County Criminal Court, including three murder cases and one involving 25 people charged in a drug conspiracy.
First-degree murder
Michael Murray, 40, and Karen Murray, 45, were arraigned on first-degree murder in the 2019 death of their mother.
According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, in August 2019, at the request of 1st Judicial District Attorney General Ken Baldwin, agents began investigating allegations of abuse and neglect involving Sheila June Murray after she was hospitalized and later died.
During the course of the investigation, the TBI said authorities determined Michael and Karen Murray, her children, were responsible for the abuse and neglect that resulted in her death.
A joint investigation into Baldwin’s request was conducted by TBI special agents, the Johnson City Police Department, and Adult Protective Services.
Donna Bolton was appointed to represent Karen Murray and her brother is represented by the public defender’s office.
The Murrays pleaded not guilty to the charges.
Both return to court Oct. 6. Each is being held on $250,000 bond.
Second-degree murder
William E. Britton, age 50, 144 Glaze Road, Telford, was charged with second-degree murder after a death at his home in October.
Washington County sheriff’s deputies responded to Britton’s residence on a “man down” call. Officers found Phillip Riddle, 50, dead inside the home.
An autopsy report showed Riddle died from a lethal combination of fentanyl and methamphetamine. Investigators said Britton supplied the drugs to Riddle.
Investigators also recovered nearly one pound of crystal methamphetamine, with a street value of over $49,000 and $9,700 cash from a floor safe that belonged to Britton.
Britton was indicted on the murder charge and is being held in the Washington County Detention Center on $250,000 bond.
Don Spurrell represents Britton. Britton’s next court date was set for Sept. 17.
First-degree murder
Zefrin Leigh Parker, 31, had been held in the Buncombe County, North Carolina, jail since Dec. 10, 2020, when investigators here alleged he was responsible for the death of a woman found by Watauga River.
He’s accused of killing Keila Marie Gilbert-Taylor, 40, and was arraigned last week in Criminal Court.
Gilbert-Taylor’s body was found on the banks of the Watauga River by two men scouting for fishing spots.
Parker had fought his extradition, which lengthened the process to get him back to Jonesborough.
Taylor’s death was a cold case until late last year when authorities said DNA samples from where her body was found recently matched Parker’s in a national DNA database.
Taylor’s body was found near Herb Hodge Road, and investigators said at the time it didn’t appear she had been there very long.
“Medical went through (the crime scene) and we don’t think anything happened there,” Sheriff Ed Graybeal said in 2016. “We did everything we could do there and they will do an autopsy for us.”
Taylor had a last known address in Kingsport. He is represented by the public defender’s office and returns to court July 26.
Aggravated robbery
Savyon Prather, 1110 Valley St., Elizabethton, was arraigned on charges of evading arrest, two counts of aggravated robbery and two counts of unlawful possession of a weapon.
According to the Johnson City Police Department, Prather robbed Super 8 Motel, 108 Wesley St., on Feb. 7. In that incident, a witness told investigators that a man entered the motel lobby, showed a gun and ordered the desk clerk to hand over money.
A second incident happened Feb. 15 at Hardee’s at 2702 N. Roan St.
Investigators determined Prather went into Hardee’s, showed a handgun and robbed the employees. Prather ran, but was apprehended a short distance away.
His cases were reset until Oct. 11. He remains jailed on $81,000 bond.