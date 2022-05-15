John B. Deakins Jr. is retiring on May 31 after a 39-year career with the Washington County Highway Department, 30 of which he has served as the county’s appointed road superintendent.
“It’s been a good ride,” Deakins, 71, said while sitting behind his desk at the highway department’s office on Depot Street in Jonesborough.
“It’s now time to get on a different horse.”
Deakins has spent much of this month boxing up photographs, files and other mementos from his time in county government. He told his 85 employees in the highway department of his plans to retire in March, a decision he reached after the death of his mother in February.
“Basically COVID has changed everything,” Deakins said. “I’ve lost five friends to COVID. I’ve had a number of classmates pass away this year, so I’ve been thinking of retirement. One morning it just hit me that now is the time to retire.”
Up Through The Ranks
Deakins said several generations of his family have been employed in public service. His grandfather served as the head of the local draft board and was a chief official in Tennessee’s Department of Agriculture during World War II.
Years later, Deakins’ father was elected Washington County sheriff. After that service, John B. Deakins Sr. was appointed county highway superintendent by the Washington County Commission in 1982.
Deakins got his start in the Washington County Highway Department in April of 1983 when his father hired him to be a diesel mechanic.
“My first paycheck showed I made $120 for two weeks of work,” he said.
Deakins said he helped his dad create a vehicle maintenance and repair operation for the road department, which he noted was somewhat “of a mess” when the elder Deakins was appointed to the job. He said the department’s equipment was “in shambles” and its employees were so poorly paid that many of them qualified for food stamps.
“Dad hired me because he wanted someone he could trust to get the job done,” Deakins said.
Building The Highway Department
Deakins said he was next asked to help oversee the highway department’s multiple rock quarries, where he consolidated operations to help save the county money.
Later, he began helping to prepare the department’s annual budget. In 1989, Deakins was named his dad’s assistant.
“I managed the books and he did the politicking,” he said.
When his dad retired in 1992, Deakins was appointed by the County Commission to serve as highway superintendent. He has been reappointed to 7 four-year terms as highway superintendent by commissioners (who will soon be appointing an interim to serve the remaining two years left on Deakins’ current term) and has served during the administrations of three separate county mayors.
Today, Washington County’s Highway Department maintains more than 820 miles of roadway. Deakins said one of his greatest achievements while serving in office has been “to run the highway department like a business” when it comes to managing tax dollars efficiently and fairly.
In that regard, Deakins said he is very proud of a decision he made for the county to lease the operation of its remaining Locust Mount quarry to a private company to help save money on paving stone.
Another proud moment for Deakins came in 2012 when the Tennessee Highway Officials Association named him as their representative to the National Association of County Engineers.
“It makes you feel good to know you have the respect of your peers,” Deakins said.
Just Like A Family
Deakins said one of the things he will miss most in retirement will be the daily fellowship of the people he has worked with at the highway department and on the County Commission.
He said he has known and worked with many of his employees for nearly 40 years and they have become like members of his own family.
“It has always been easy to do my job under the radar,” Deakins said. “I work with really super people here who do such as great job. It’s like I often tell commissioners, ‘I get to drive the train and I get the credit, but it’s for the work my employees do.’”
Deakins said he has also enjoyed a close collaboration with commissioners and the mayor's office.
"It has been a pleasure and honor to serve with these county officials," he said. "It's not always been easy, but we have accomplished our goals."