Two ounces of stolen methamphetamine was apparently the root cause of a deadly shooting earlier this month in a convenience store parking lot on Milligan Highway, according to testimony in a preliminary hearing Tuesday.
Randy R. Canter, 23, 1904 E. Myrtle Ave., Johnson City, was bound over to a grand jury on a single charge of second-degree murder after the hearing.
The shooting happened around 3 a.m. June 14 at 607 Twin Oaks Drive in the parking lot of the Roadrunner Shell station, which also houses Dunkin Donuts and a laundromat. The building is near Milligan Highway’s crossing of Tenn. Highway 67.
Canter was accused of shooting Joshua Caylin “Josh” Alexander after the two argued about drugs Canter had allegedly stolen from Alexander.
The two men met at the store parking lot, apparently with plans to get the drugs back from another man who had them by that time. But before they could devise and carry out such a plan, they began to argue about the situation.
Canter had apparently taken a handgun box from Alexander’s vehicle on a prior occasion and later saw there were drugs inside. It later came to be in the possession of another man, but there were no details about that.
Johnson City Police Inv. Shane Malone testified that Canter’s statement indicated Alexander got out of his vehicle and approached Canter’s car.
Canter retrieved a handgun from under his seat and during their argument, Alexander tried to grab it. Canter told police he fired the gun once. Alexander stumbled, fell, got up and fell again before Canter drove away.
Canter and his girlfriend returned to the scene a short time later and were taken to JCPD headquarters for questioning.
After hearing the testimony Judge Don Arnold found probable cause to send the case to a grand jury. Canter’s next court appearance was set for Sept. 27. Canter remained jailed on a $100,000 bond.