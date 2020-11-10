ELIZABETHTON — Arthur Byron Bowers, nicknamed “Little Deacon” after an older brother killed in a motorcycle accident, proved the “power of the punch” was unstoppable for opponents in his heyday in the ring.
But while he has serving in the Army at age 15, scoring knockouts in 45 heavyweight boxing matches, refereeing many more and serving as veterans employment representative for years on his list of accomplishments, to Bowers, one stands out.
“The Veterans War Memorial and Walk of Honor are the biggest accomplishments in my career,” he said.
But he’s quick to give credit to members of the Carter County Veterans War Memorial Committee, veterans and their families and others who made cash donations and in-kind contributions to make the projects a reality.
The Elizabethton native scored knockouts in 45 of 55 boxing matches in the heavyweight division, reserved for those weighing 190 to 201 pounds, in the late 1950s. At his boxing zenith, Deacon was inducted into the Tennessee, Alabama and Georgia Boxing Halls of Fame and won the Upper East Tennessee Golden Gloves boxing championship two years in a row.
In 1958, he competed in the finals of the Southern Golden Gloves tournament. In 1959, he won the Upper East Tennessee and Southern Golden Gloves tournaments and participated in the quarterfinals of the National Golden Gloves tournament in Chicago. Deacon was one round away from fighting Cassius Clay for the national championship.
After a boxing match in Elizabethton, Deacon met his future wife, Carol Morgan of Birmingham, Ala.
Although he has taken off his boxing gloves, the love of the sport and a desire to help fledgling boxers mature and grow in stature has kept him close to the sweat and punches being thrown in the ring.
Since 1961, Deacon has been a referee for the National Golden Gloves Boxing Association and has also served as its president. During that time, he has refereed 30 bouts, including 29 televised nationally. In 2000, Deacon became the first Tennessean inducted into the National Organization of Golden Gloves Officials of America Hall of Fame.
In 2004, Deacon retired as regional veterans employment representative. He began serving veterans in that capacity in 1968 for the Upper East Tennessee Human Development Agency, the forerunner of the present Labor and Workforce Development organization.
A big boy for his age, when he was 13 years old he enlisted in Company F of the Tennessee National Guard in Elizabethton under commander Charlie Jett. As the unit was being activated to Korea in 1950, he was kicked out when it was discovered he was underage.
Six months later, he enlisted in the Marine Corps. While in basic training, he was kicked out for being underage. He was 14 at the time.
His perseverance paid off, however, and the third time was charm.
At age 15, he enlisted in the United States Army. After boot camp, in November 1952 he was sent to Korea to join American forces as an infantryman, just in time to celebrate his 16th birthday with the 25th Division, 35th Regiment.
After being discharged from the Army, Deacon met the late Don Marshall, who became his boxing coach and mentor. “He was like a father figure. He taught me I could do anything I set my mind to do,” Bowers said.
In recognition of his service to veterans and to the community, Bowers was named the 2002 Citizen of the Year for Elizabethton and Carter County.
“I am proud to be an American and to be able to serve veterans and their families,” said Bowers, who grew up in the Stoney Creek area of Carter County.