ELIZABETHTON — Georgia educator David J. Hicks has been named the next president of the Tennessee College of Applied Technology Elizabethton. Hicks was selected by the Tennessee Board of Regents during a called meeting on Wednesday afternoon.
Hicks will succeed Dean Blevins as president of TCAT Elizabethton. Blevins is retiring next month after 13 years of leading the college and 35 years in career technical education.
Hicks has been superintendent of Bremen City Schools in Bremen, Ga. since 2010 and was previously superintendent of Hart County Schools in Georgia from 2007 to 2010. He is also an adjunct professor at Piedmont University in Demorest, Georgia.
“TCAT Elizabethton has an excellent track record of preparing and placing students in productive and thriving job opportunities,” Hicks said. “Working together, I'm confident we will build on that success. I look forward to immersing myself into the important work of preparing our students. Collectively, we will continue and seek ways to ever improve upon the role we play in developing a well skilled workforce that enhances economic development for Northeast Tennessee communities. I am thankful to Chancellor Tydings and the Board of Regents for this opportunity, and I'm ready to get to work."
Hicks earned a doctor of education degree and a master’s degree, both in educational leadership, from Valdosta State University, and a bachelor of science in history/secondary education at Georgia Southwestern State University. He began his education career as a high school social studies teacher, and worked as an assistant principal and principal in Georgia public schools. His complete resume and other information about the search are posted on the TBR website at bit.ly/38TAYjv.
The board began the process of choosing Blevins’ successor on Jan. 31. A 14-member search committee, chaired by Regent Miles Burdine, conducted the search, which included reviewing application materials from 15 applicants representing a broad spectrum of experiences and backgrounds.
In accordance with procedures, Tennessee Board of Regents Chancellor Flora W. Tydings had recommended Hicks to the Board following public forums held on the TCAT Elizabethton campus on May 3, when the two finalists, Hicks and TCAT Elizabethton Vice President Danny Ray O’Quinn were interviewed.
In addition to selecting Hicks to be the new president at TCAT Elizabethton, the Board of Regents also took Tydings’ recommendations on two other appointments. Ty A. Stone was appointed as the next president of Cleveland State Community College and Alisha Fox was selected as the Board of Regents next Vice Chancellor of Business and Finance.
“We are thrilled to have each of these three join our system,” Tydings said. “The new presidents appointed today will have big shoes to fill but I’m confident that Dr. Hicks and Dr. Stone will lead their campuses toward even greater student success and with a focus on serving their communities. And Dr. Fox has the knowledge and experience to be a great chief financial officer for our system. The search committee members could not have done a better job.”