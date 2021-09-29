David Crockett High School is celebrating the accomplishments of its air rifle team in its recent performance at the Volunteer High School NJROTC season opener.
The David Crockett Blue Team finished in third place overall. Team members include John Morris (517-5); Adina Phebus (511-8); Ilyssa Marshall (476-3); and Crystal Luttrell (380-2).
In the Kneeling Position competition, Morris finished second overall with (178-3) and Phebus was in third place with (174-3).
In the Standing position, Marshall was second overall with (160-3), and Morris was in third at (160-1).
Phebus finished first overall in Prone Position with a score of (187-4).
Other individual members are Bryson Frost, rookie, (368-1); Chain Berendonk (350); and Robert Adkins, rookie, (268).
The Blue Team high shooter was John Morris and the Gold Team high shooter was Bryson Frost.