Former Johnson City Mayor Steve Darden is among the 16 Republicans on the Aug. 6 ballot vying to succeed retiring U.S. Rep. Phil Roe in Congress.
Darden previously served as managing partner of the regional law firm Hunter, Smith & Davis, and was chair of its labor and employment section. He is a native of Johnson City, and graduated from Science Hill High School.
His accounting and law degrees are from the University of Tennessee.
Darden is a lifelong member of Munsey Memorial United Methodist Church. He and his wife of 30 years, Anne, have two adult children.
He was elected three times to the Johnson City Board of Commissioners, including terms as mayor and vice mayor. He says his accomplishments on the board include the revitalization of downtown, the Tweetsie Trail, and unification of economic development entities among Washington, Carter and Unicoi counties.
He currently serves as counsel to the Northeast Tennessee Regional Economic Partnership.
What skills or experience do you have that makes you uniquely qualified to represent the 1st District in Congress?
I started washing dishes at our restaurant at age 8, learning to serve others early in life. I’m the only Republican candidate who combines small business ownership with prior local government service. With accounting and law degrees from UT, I can understand complex topics and budgets and communicate effectively.
I have the skill set to argue a position and persuade others or, as a mediator, seek the win-win outcomes so desperately needed in a dysfunctional Congress. As mayor and a city commissioner, I balanced 10 budgets, strongly supported public education and made decisions that helped Johnson City’s downtown thrive, including the Tweetsie Trail and Founders Park, while recruiting industry to Johnson City and the Washington County Industrial Park.
What are the economic issues you plan to make top priorities if elected to Congress?
I will continue the work I’ve done as NETREP and NETWORKS consider joining forces to foster job growth in the Tri-Cities and beyond. Population decline must be reversed throughout the district. Within our district, the ability of communities to provide jobs for their citizens, as well as those from the surrounding counties must be enhanced.
A high percentage of the land in several of our counties is federally protected, which will require the type of ingenuity I showed in developing the Tweetsie Trail so that ecotourism is coordinated within the 1st District for the betterment of all. Agriculture is the No. 1 industry in this state and in the 1st District, I will fight for family farm operations to have a fair opportunity to not just survive, but thrive.
Internet service is not a luxury, but is now a basic utility and government must support private efforts to make internet service available to all.
Will you be able to put partisanship aside to best serve all of your constituents?
I have shown during my 10 years of elected local service, in my legal career and through my community service the ability to work productively with others. I am running to make life better for the people of the 1st District, but I must first win the Republican nomination on Aug. 6.
I will be driven by the simple concept that has guided me in office, in business and in community affairs: What is in the best interests of the people I serve? Our district needs an ambassador who can effectively say to the rest of the state, nation and world that our area is among the best places to live, worship and work in the United States, and I am the best person for that role.
I will support the Veterans Affairs Medical Center, Mountain Home, which is an example of government serving all — Republicans, Democrats and independents.
How important is it to you to see tax dollars returned to the 1st District in the form of federal grants and programs?
It is crucial that we receive our fair share of federal grants and programs. The Appalachian Regional Commission was established to assist our local communities, and I will maximize its impact in our district, working with our local development districts. The federal government, non-governmental organizations and faith-based organizations must work together to meet needs that oftentimes can best be met by groups that are not “the government.”
Infrastructure is the key to future economic prosperity, and I will fight to maintain existing roads and bridges and for new ways — including rail — to better access commercial and passenger markets. I will work to improve the Tri-Cities Airport, seek more service and capitalize on Aerospace Park for job creation and economic activity.
What do you believe is the No. 1 job of a congressman?
The job is to provide constituent service throughout the 1st District. The organizational structure must be effective and staff members must be hard-working and responsive. A congressman should be the eyes and ears of the federal government so that Washington is not the problem, but is a force for good.
I’ll intervene to protect citizens and businesses from overreach by the government or unsympathetic bureaucrats. Industry sometimes faces the same burden.
My staff and I will continue Roe’s focus on veterans. And given my central role in economic development issues for the past 20 years, and my practice as advisor to businesses, I am the strongest candidate by far to assist with job creation and in being the ambassador we need as the face of our district.