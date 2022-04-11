FLIGHT Foundation

Aiden Roller is the fourth Daniel Boone High School student to earn their solo wings. Pictured are Rachel Roller, Colonel Bill Powley USAF ret, William Roller, Aiden Roller, Dean Davison, Joey Powers, Lucas White and Carter Davison.

On Sunday, Aiden Roller became the fourth Daniel Boone High School student to earn their solo wings with the FLIGHT Foundation.

Roller received a solo scholarship from his parents, William and Rachel, and the State of Tennessee Partnership Grant.

He soloed in a Cessna 152 at the Greeneville airport in just 5.9 hours and is the 233rd solo student overall in the FLIGHT Foundation-sponsored High School/College Flight Program.

The FLIGHT Foundation is a nonprofit program that teaches students how to fly and also serves as a practical means of developing math, science and leadership skills. "FLIGHT" stands for Flight Lesson Instruction Grants Helping Teens.

