On Sunday, Aiden Roller became the fourth Daniel Boone High School student to earn their solo wings with the FLIGHT Foundation.
Roller received a solo scholarship from his parents, William and Rachel, and the State of Tennessee Partnership Grant.
He soloed in a Cessna 152 at the Greeneville airport in just 5.9 hours and is the 233rd solo student overall in the FLIGHT Foundation-sponsored High School/College Flight Program.
The FLIGHT Foundation is a nonprofit program that teaches students how to fly and also serves as a practical means of developing math, science and leadership skills. "FLIGHT" stands for Flight Lesson Instruction Grants Helping Teens.