The Daniel Boone High School Marine Corps Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps aims for perfection.
But they’ll settle for having the top cadet and program in the Southeast.
Cadet Maj. Jaylee Hamilton was recognized as the top cadet in the Southeast and awarded the Legion of Valor Bronze Cross medal.
“You only hear about it,” said Hamilton. “Then when they called me and told me I got it, it was stunning at first because they tell you that you’re in the top four in the nation and all these stats about it, and it’s really crazy and probably the best day of my life, honestly.”
The local program nominates a cadet every year by sending the Legion of Valor the cadet’s resume, transcripts, letters of recommendation and more. Hamilton is the sixth recipient of the award in the school’s history.
“Jaylee does a lot for this program,” said the program’s Cadet Sgt. Maj. Andreya Cox. “She’s not just our commanding officer ... she’s constantly with our freshmen, constantly teaching, constantly supervising and doing her job to the best of her ability and it’s really amazing to get to work alongside someone like that.”
Hamilton is captain of the program’s marksmanship team, a drill team commander and member of the physical fitness team. Hamilton is also the commanding officer of the Boone Marine Corps JROTC Cadet Battalion, and said leading the cadets is exciting as well nerve-racking.
“I want to do the best by them that I absolutely can, and so all that I can do is give them my best,” said Hamilton.
In addition to having the top cadet in the southeast region, the Boone program was recently awarded the Marine Corps Reserve Association Award which recognizes them as the top Marine Corps JROTC program in the region. Boone vied for the top spot against more than 60 other programs in the region, and the award marks their eighth Marine Corps Reserve Association win since 2010.
Alongside being recognized as the top program in the southeast, the program was also designated as a Naval Honor School as one of the programs in the top 10% of the nation for the 23rd consecutive year.
“I tell the cadets all the time — we aim for perfection, but we’ll settle for excellence,” said Boone Senior Marine Instructor Maj. Steven Sessis.
The cadets said they believe their success comes from their dedication, and part of that is their dedication to practicing their skills within the program.
“You’re expected to come in and practice and improve on your skills every day, so I think the dedication and how often we try to practice for things really gives us an upper hand,” said Cadet Capt. Sean Martin.
The other part of their success, they said, comes from their dedication to their program’s legacy.
“They don’t want to let the guys who came before them down, and they want to make sure that when they leave the next group of kids are prepared to carry that tradition on,” Sessis said. “We’re very much into legacy, and we’re very much into tradition.”
Sessis said Marine Instructor Master Gunnery Sgt. John Daniels and he intend to keep holding the large number of freshmen entering the program to their goal of perfection while cadets like Hamilton become part of the legacy that drives those new cadets to success.
“We get to be pieces of the history,” said Hamilton.