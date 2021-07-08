The Daniel Boone High School Marine Corps JROTC marksmanship team hit a bullseye for the second time this year by bringing home a top-10 finish in a national air rifle competition.
The team finished in 8th place out of 50 teams at the Civilian Marksmanship Program National Three-Position Air Rifle Championship in Camp Perry, Ohio. Fifty of the best marksmanship teams in the nation are chosen to compete in the championship based on regional championship scores. The DBHS team qualified after winning first place in the Tennessee state championship.
Though the national competition was held in Ohio, viewers could go online and watch the competition from anywhere.
“It kind of felt like we were at home because everybody was watching,” team member Lois Hartley said.
The team was made up of Hartley, Olivia Lusk, Bryce Ellis, Jaylee Hamilton and Nanchaya Bailey. Bailey, an upcoming sophomore at DBHS, was added to the competition team after the state championship.
“She had actually been shooting really well in all of our practices,” said Lusk. “So, because she kept getting super high scores, we were like ‘Yeah, might as well. Let’s let her have this experience.’”
Both Bailey and Ellis shot their personal best at the national championship. Ellis also earned a bronze CMP marksmanship Junior Distinguished Shooter badge while Hartley earned gold at the national competition, though the team members say personal scores and achievements take a backseat to the overall team score.
“You really just think about just doing the best that you can, because your score goes to the team score, so trying to do the best for yourself and everyone else,” said Hamilton.
Lusk, Hartley and Ellis, who all graduated in May, said ending their senior year with the top 10 finish is bittersweet.
“We put in so much time and so much effort and we practiced at least twice a week for the past four years, and having that finally come to an end is definitely strange because it’s all you’ve known, but it’s also kind of exciting because you get to see what you get to move onto next,” said Lusk.
Hamilton and Bailey said that meeting the high bar set by their departing teammates is stressful, but that they’re ready to pick up where the graduates left off.
“So three of our best friends are leaving, which is really sad, but also stressful, because now we’re being thrown into team A and everyone that is really good is gone,” said Hamilton. “So now we have to pick up where they left off, and it’s kind of scary but it’s exciting.”