When an American flag is damaged or worn, U.S. Flag Code says it should be retired — preferably by burning.
The Daniel Boone High School Marine Corps Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps recently participated in a flag retirement ceremony at the Jonesborough Visitors Center. The Daniel Boone cadets, with the Jonesborough Flag Committee, retired 2,822 American Flags by burning during the ceremony.
Flags in need of retirement can be dropped off in designated boxes at David Crockett High School, Food City’s Gray location or the Jonesborough Post Office.