The Daniel Boone High School Marine Corps Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps Physical Fitness team took first place in the team category of the 3rd annual Vallie View Farm 5K obstacle run in Chuckey.
Boone’s team consisted of 34 runners and had a runtime average of 53 minutes. The first-place female runner of the group was Andreya Cox who came in 23rd overall, and the first-place male runner of the group was Connor Collins who came in 19th overall.
The 3.1-mile course saw 113 total participants and consisted of more than 20 land and water obstacles which were designed to test participants’ strength, agility and determination.
Each year, all proceeds from the race goes to local nonprofit organizations. This year, the funds went to support the Johnson City nonprofit LXI, which focuses on improving the lives of at-risk middle and high school age children by focusing on long-term, day-to-day relationships by teaching them life skills and creating a safe community.
To view the results of the race, visit https://www.athlinks.com/event/317117/results/Event/976646/Results.
