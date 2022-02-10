A Daniel Boone High School Marine Corps Junior Reserve Officer Training cadet is shooting her way to the top end of some national scoreboards.
Sophomore Nanchaya Bailey was invited to compete at the Marine Corps JROTC Service Championship in Arizona after ranking as one of the top Marine Corps JROTC marksmanship team shooters in the nation.
“I was shocked at first,” said Bailey.
The competition invited the top 25 Marine Corps JROTC marksmanship teams and the top 25 Marine Corps JROTC marksmanship team individual shooters in the nation to compete. Bailey was invited to compete as the 13th-highest scoring individual shooter; she finished the competition in 10th place.
“I was proud and glad that I was invited and represented my team and school,” said Bailey.
Bailey’s success comes as no big surprise to her teammates.
“Every day she’s working on something,” said Jaylee Hamilton, captain of the Boone marksmanship team. “She’s working toward something and she’s trying to get better. She has like the biggest drive out of anybody.”
The DBHS marksmanship team placed 13th out of the 25 invited teams but wasn't able to attend the competition due to the cost. Bailey, however, scored high enough on the individual level to have her trip funded by the Marine Corps JROTC headquarters.
The team also recently took first place at the East Tennessee Junior Olympics Shoulder to Shoulder Air Rifle match and will compete at the Tennessee State Three Position Air Rifle Championship on March 3 and 4.
The top seven teams and the top eight individual shooters advance from the Marine Corps event to compete against the highest-scoring shooters from the Army, Navy and Air Force JROTC teams. However, if an individual who scores in the top eight is also on a top-seven scoring team, the next-highest individual scorer will also move on.
That means Bailey will advance to compete against the other branches on March 17.
“I am still shocked that I even made it, but I know that I’ll have the team here to support me,” said Bailey.