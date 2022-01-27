District Attorney General Ken Baldwin said Thursday that he will recuse his office from prosecuting a man charged with assaulting Jones-borough’s former mayor.
The case involves Dwayne Cochran, 59, 2454 Tenn. Highway 81 S., who was arrested last week on a simple assault charge. The man he’s accused of assaulting is Kelly Wolfe, a local property developer and former mayor of Jonesborough.
The charge was investigated by the District Attorney General’s office from the beginning, and the office’s investigator obtained the warrant for Cochran’s arrest.
Baldwin said it’s within his office’s ability to bring criminal charges directly and bypass law enforcement. But because Wolfe owns the building that houses the DA’s office, Baldwin said he will turn the case over to an appointed prosecutor.
“The evidence is the evidence,” Baldwin said Friday, but how to deal with it could create a conflict of interest because of the lease arrangement between Wolfe and the state of Tennessee. Baldwin did not negotiate the lease on Wolfe’s building. All that was handled at the state level by the District Attorney General’s Conference, which is the governing body of DA offices across the state.
“All the decisions now (in this case) would be up to me and that would be a conflict,” Baldwin said.
Cochran was arrested after court documents said he crouched behind a vehicle parked near Wolfe’s, and struck Wolfe at least twice.
The incident happened in the parking lot of Lowe’s in Jonesborough and was investigated by the prosecutor’s office.
Jonesborough Police Chief Ron Street said his department was never notified about the assault.
According to the warrant, filed by DAG Investigator Frankie Rogers, he “received a complaint of an assault that had occurred at the Lowe’s Home Improvement located at 1498 E. Jackson Blvd., Jonesborough.”
According to the affidavit, Wolfe told Rogers that, “as he approached his vehicle he observed a man wearing a toboggan crouched beside a vehicle parked beside the victim’s vehicle. The victim reported that the individual stood up and began to rapidly approach him, saying, ‘I’m here to set the record straight. I would have killed you last time we were together if my dad hadn’t stopped me.’”
Wolfe was hit at least twice in the head before retreating back into the store to call 911.
By the time law enforcement arrived, Cochran had left the scene.
In the court document, Rogers said he watched video surveillance of the store parking lot and the footage corroborated Wolfe’s story.