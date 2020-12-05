It wasn’t about the sheer number of fans in the stands this year in Cookeville.
But even in a year when the pandemic changed things so much, the Elizabethton community found a way to support their beloved football team with the same spirit it has shown year after year.
The Cyclones brought home the gold ball for the second straight year, pounding Haywood 41-14 in the Class 4A state title game at Tucker Stadium on Saturday afternoon.
Elizabethton easily outnumbered Haywood’s fans, but that comparison wasn’t the most important thing on this day.
Ryan Presnell, teacher and baseball coach at Elizabethton, said supporting the football team was a true community effort.
“You look up in the stands and you see elementary and junior high coaches, and you see fans celebrating these kids,” Presnell said. “Everybody played their part. It was a community celebration and it was a good feeling.”
Elizabethton flooded the stadium with as much orange-and-black enthusiasm as it had last year, said Director of Schools Richard VanHuss.
“I was in the press box for the first half, but I went to the sideline for the second half,” said VanHuss. “It was incredible. We probably outnumbered (Haywood’s) fans four to one. And all of our people were so loud, even when it was 41-7. They were really into it.”
VanHuss said Elizabethton’s tight-knit-community persona paid dividends in a situation like this.
“Elizabethton is a blue-collar community, and the team has taken on the personality of the community,” VanHuss said.
The football team’s success story, which now includes back-to-back state championships and a 30-game winning streak, is partly a product of how the school approaches athletics, Presnell said.
“We believe in extracurricular activities,” Presnell said. “They are really important. We understand it goes hand in hand with education. If you have a successful football program, the ACT scores are good, too. We know everything is one big lump effort.”
VanHuss said the Elizabethton community knows how hard it was for the Cyclones to get back to Cookeville and do it again.
“They know it was an incredible opportunity, and a rare one,” he said.