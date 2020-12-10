ELIZABETHTON — The Elizabethton City Council unanimously elected Curt Alexander to another term as mayor during its regular December meeting on Thursday night.
“I want to thank you very much,” Alexander told his fellow council members immediately after the vote. “I look forward to working with you for the next two years,”
This marks the eighth two-year term as mayor of Elizabethton for Alexander. He has served as mayor since 2006. Charles Stahl was the city manager at that time. He was first elected to the City Council in 2004 and succeeded Janie McKinney as mayor in 2006.
“We have been fortunate to have accomplish a lot of projects during that time,” Alexander said
He said this may be his last term as mayor. He now has three young children in his home and he hopes to devote more time to them in the future.
The City Council has had a remarkable year of stability for a presidential election year. Bill Carter was also returned as mayor pro tem for another term and the three incumbents on the council who were up for re-election this year: Alexander, Kim Birchfield and Jeff Treadway, were unopposed.
A recommendation from the Elizabethton Planning Commission to rename Rogosin Drive in honor of former head football coach Dave Rider was deferred. While Council members appeared to unanimously feel that the coach who led the Cyclones for over two decades should be honored, there was some question on how to honor him.
While there has been no outspoken opposition to the name change, several businesses on the street have pointed out the expense the name change will have to their businesses in getting the new address to customers, patients, suppliers and other business associates.
Councilman Richard Barker said Hudson would be a more worthy street for the honor. It is larger and much more heavy traveled. He said another option might be to name the intersection in front of the high school Dave Rider Plaza. He said the name could be paired on the street. It would also be appropriate because it would lead into the entrance for Jason Witten Way, which is named for Rider’s grandson.
A motion to defer the matter until more study could be done was made by Jeff Treadway. It passed by a 5-2 vote with Barker, Treadway, Alexander, Carter, and Michael Simplyvoting to defer. Council member Kim Birchfield and Councilman Wes Frazier voted against deferring the motion.