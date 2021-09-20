CSX has rescheduled railroad crossing work that was originally set to take place on Monday, Sept. 20.
CSX will instead temporarily close the Highridge Road railroad crossing, located between Hummingbird Lane and Garland Way, at 7:30 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 27. This crossing will be closed for up to three consecutive days.
CSX will also close the crossing at Price Road and Five Oaks Drive from 7:30 a.m. until 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 28, and Wednesday, Sept. 29. This closure will impact the one-way in/out access of residents living on Five Oaks Drive, Tagor Drive, Gateway Drive, W.B. Yeats Drive, and Rilke Court.
These areas will be closed to all traffic. CSX will have rock available to put down for emergency traffic if necessary. All drivers are encouraged to avoid these areas when possible.