U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, stumped for Dr. Manny Sethi on Friday, telling attendees of an early morning rally in Jonesborough that “insiders” and “lobbyists” in the nation’s capitol are frightened by the Nashville surgeon’s bid to succeed retiring U.S. Sen. Lamar Alexander, R-Tennessee.
Cruz said Sethi, who is one of 15 Republican candidates on the Aug. 6 ballot for the seat, is “scaring the daylights out of Washington, D.C.”
“Right now, they are losing their minds,” Cruz said before making stops in Knoxville and Mt. Juliet on behalf of Sethi’s campaign.
Sethi and former U.S. ambassador to Japan, Bill Hagerty, who has been endorsed in the race by President Donald Trump, are engaged in what Cruz described as a tight race that is “making waves across this country.”
Meanwhile, Hagerty campaigned Friday in Middle Tennessee with U.S. Sens. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tennessee, and Tom Cotton, R-Arkansas, who are backing him in the primary.
Cruz, who has joined fellow U.S. Sen. Rand Paul, R-Kentucky, in endorsing Sethi in the Senate race, said lobbyists and other special interest groups will be “pounding the airwaves” in Tennessee with negative ads attacking Sethi until Election Day.
“They are coming at us hard,” he said. “In politics, I’m encouraged when they are attacking. I get worried when they stop.”
The Texas senator said he is endorsing Sethi because, much like his own bid for the Senate in 2012, the trauma surgeon is taking on the GOP establishment. Cruz also noted that he agrees with former Democratic presidential candidate and U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont when “he says both sides are corrupt” in Washington, D.C.
“Both Republicans and Democrats get into bed with lobbyists, fat cats and big business, and the people left out in the cold are the working men and women of this country.”
Sethi said he is honored to have Cruz’s backing in the race, and told the crowd in Jonesborough that he, too, is a “Christian, conservative outsider” cut from the same mold as the Texas lawmaker.
“We are taking on the establishment, and we are going to win,” Sethi said.
The Nashville Republican said his campaign is a demonstration of the “power of the American story.”
“The son of two legal immigrants, who grew up up in rural Tennessee, is running for the U.S. Senate,” Sethi said.
He also told reporters he would continue to take the “high road” in the race. Sethi noted one Hagerty campaign ad that refers to him as “Massachusetts Manny,” a reference to his service on the board of the Massachusetts Medical Society that supported Mitt Romney’s health care plan when he was that state’s governor and later backed the Affordable Care Act.
“My opponent has chosen a dark path — to go negative,” Sethi said. “That’s his choice.”