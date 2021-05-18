Family is central to sisters-in-law Katelyn and Lauren Jones. It's a concept that is at the heart of their new bakery in Johnson City.
"We feel like food really brings people together," Lauren said. "If you have that coffee cake from childhood or something that triggers good nostalgic memories, I feel like that's super important."
After selling their goods wholesale and baking out of Boone Street Market in Jonesborough and Mountain Harvest Kitchen in Unicoi, the duo officially opened Crumb Bakeshop's first brick and mortar location at 500 W. Walnut St. last Thursday.
Katelyn said the bakery's products are Jewish-inspired, pulling from her grandmother's recipes and the delis and bakeries she and her brother Josh grew up with.
"I see a lot of great bakeries around here that specialize in cakes and cupcakes or donuts but nothing that has the baked goods I remember seeing in the bakeries," Katelyn said. "I thought it would be great to bring something like that to this area."
Along with a plethora of other options, the bakery makes bear claws, rugelach, danishes, rye brownies, ricotta coffee cake and babka and challah breads.
"We're just trying to bring some stuff to the area that maybe people haven't seen or can't get here," Lauren said.
The bakery is located on the campus of the Model Mill, making it accessible to the newly renovated office building's tenants and residents of the Tree Streets neighborhood.
"We love the Tree Streets community," Lauren said. "They've been supportive of us from the beginning when we were doing wholesale and things like. We really wanted to be close to them."
Its location at the Model Mill also puts the bakery at a cornerstone of West Walnut Street, which has already seen significant private investment even before the city starts work on rehabilitating the corridor this summer. Katelyn and Lauren are hopeful the project will bring students from East Tennessee State University and increase pedestrian traffic to their bakery.
Lauren and her husband Josh always wanted to open a restaurant, but they opted to start off with a bakery. Josh and his sister Katelyn, who moved to the area in 2016 to help start the business, are both from New York.
"This is the legacy we want for our family," Katelyn said.
Crumb Bakeshop is open 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Breakfast is available in the morning, but the bakery also has a lunch menu, which includes items like chicken salad, chickpea salad and pastrami sandwiches.