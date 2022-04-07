State Sen. Rusty Crowe, R-Johnson City, who is the longest-serving legislator from Northeast Tennessee, will face an opponent in the Aug. 4 Republican Primary.
Carter LeCraw, a financial planning and investment planner, met Thursday’s noon filing deadline to challenge Crowe for the GOP nomination in the 3rd Senate District seat. The newly drawn 3rd District covers Carter, Johnson and Washington counties.
LeCraw is a Johnson City resident and is president/CEO of American Values Investments Inc., which is based in Bristol, Virginia.
Crowe, who was first elected to the 3rd District seat as a Democratic candidate in 1990, serves as the chairman of the state Senate Health and Welfare Committee.
The Johnson City lawmaker defeated former Rep. Bob Good, R-Johnson City, in a write-campaign in August of that year to become the Democratic nominee for the Senate seat. That contest came about after Good failed to qualify as a Republican in the race.
Months later he defeated the Republican nominee, former state Rep. Bob King, in the November general election to win the Senate seat, which at the time represented Hawkins and Washington counties.
In September 1995, Crowe and former state Sen. Milton Hamilton of Union City said they were defecting to the Republican Party. The two former Democrats joined Republican Gov. Don Sundquist in Johnson City to make the announcement they were joining the GOP.
In others races on the August ballot, incumbent state Reps. Rebecca Alexander, R-Jonesborough, and Tim Hicks, R-Gray, will face no challengers in the Republican Primary. However, Hicks will face independent candidate Joel Goodman, Johnson City, in the Nov. 8 general election.
Incumbent Todd Fowler will be unchallenged in the Aug. 4 GOP primary for Republican State Executive Committeeman. Meanwhile, incumbent Anita Taylor Hodges will see a challenge from Charlene Thomas, Elizabethton, for Republican State Executive Committeewoman.
Jeff Clark, Johnson City, will be alone on the Aug. 4 primary ballot for Democratic State Executive Committeeman. Likewise, Debbie Harley-McClaskey, Johnson City, is unopposed for Democratic State Executive Committeewoman.