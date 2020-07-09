State Sen. Rusty Crowe, R-Johnson City, is among 16 Republicans on the Aug. 6 ballot vying for Tennessee’s 1st District seat in Congress.
Crowe was born in Johnson City, and attended Washington College Academy.
His father flew 31 missions over Europe in a B-24 bomber during World War II, and his uncle, Dewey, whom he is named for, also fought in World War II and lost his life in a P-38 Lightning while fighting the Japanese.
Crowe volunteered for the Army during the Vietnam War, and served as an intelligence specialist with a top-secret clearance.
He was first elected to the the state Senate in 1990. Crowe is the dean of Northeast Tennessee’s legislative delegation in Nashville, and serves as chairman of the state Senate’s Health and Welfare Committee.
He and his wife, Sarah, have two children, Katie and John.
What skills or experience do you have that makes you uniquely qualified to represent the 1st District in Congress?
I have worked with four farm bureau presidents, five governors and with colleagues on the floor of the state Senate to put Tennessee on top. We are the envy of the nation. I will take those values and principles I have used to make Tennessee great to Washington D.C. DC needs a good dose of Tennessee.
Like Congressman Phil Roe, I have chaired the Joint Select Committee on Veterans Affairs for many years and currently serve on the governor’s commission on armed forces, veterans and their families. Like U.S. Sen. Lamar Alexander, I chair the health and welfare committee at the state level.
I have gained institutional knowledge and experience. Leading those efforts will hopefully allow me to take the ball from Roe and quickly run with it.
What are the economic issues you plan to make top priorities if elected to Congress?
Rebooting the economy has to be on the front burner. I am the current recipient of the National Federation of Independent Business “Guardian of Small Business Award “ for having demonstrated a commitment to our economy and for promoting a stable and predictable environment for our Tennessee small businesses. Small business is the backbone of our economy.
I want to see our East Tennessee cities and counties work together like we did in developing our Tri-Cities Aerospace Park project.
I have worked for many years with federal and state economic development partners to generate economic development for our region and have the background, knowledge and institutional experience to be very successful for the first congressional district.
Will you be able to put partisanship aside to best serve all of your constituents?
I have worked hard and built a reputation as a senator who has”risen above party politics” and although, having been given the nickname “the Rock” by my senate colleagues for my strong stands on important issues. I am also proud to be recognized as one with a history of bringing people together.
A good example of having put partisanship aside is that of my action having stopped a proposed state income tax. When my party’s governor and leadership sought to implement a state income tax, I stopped it dead in its tracks despite my party’s insistence that it be passed. Our constitution does not allow for a tax on general income and I will always do what is right for the people I represent regardless of party or other interests.
How important is it to you to see tax dollars returned to the 1st District in the form of federal grants and programs?
I have been very successful and instrumental in acquiring federal pass- through dollars and grants from a variety of organizations for a variety of needs in my district. Appalachian Regional Commission grants have been very helpful with my community and economic development efforts. Community Development Block Grants have been so helpful to my rural areas needing water and sewer development as well as health and safety needs.
I have accessed numerous Tennessee Valley Authority grants for infrastructure and development needs as well. I have occasionally utilized Environmental Protection Agency grants through the state’s Economic Development Department for water, sewer and parks and recreation.
What do you believe is the No. 1 job of a congressman?
I was mentored early on by Congressman Jimmy Quillen. He taught me to treat the people I serve like I would my own family and to always keep my door wide open to them. As we all know, he was famous for that.
As such, I was the first Tennessee senator in our state’s history to give the people I serve toll-free access to my Nashville senate office. Today, my Senate office is still known for its constituent services and ability to cut through the government red tape to solve Constituent problems.
As congressman my job would be to be the conduit or access point for all aspects of the Federal government as it relates to the people I serve.