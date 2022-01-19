MOUNTAIN CITY — Sen. Rusty Crowe said he is happy the 3rd Senate District has been redrawn so that it once again will include all of Johnson County. He said Johnson County was previously in the district when he represented it from 1993-2002.
Crowe also continues to represent all of Washington and Carter counties.
In picking up Johnson County and the northernmost part of Carter County from Sen. Jon Lundberg, Crowe will be giving up Unicoi County.
“I am very pleased and proud that I will be representing Johnson County as I represented them for 10 years before we last redistricted and have many friends there in the county,” Crowe said.
Crowe said he has many pleasant memories from before, and one sad memory. “When I represented Johnson County, years ago, an explosion ripped through the town and I had to bring in Gov. Ned McWherter to help get things back in order. We set up a headquarters to begin putting the town back together. Ned was popular up there. He started his campaign up there with the Crowe brothers cutting his hair and giving out vanilla wafers.”
Crowe remembers Jason Mumpower won the House of Representative district that included Johnson County while he represented the county in the Senate. “We worked together for many years, as we do now in his role as Tennessee’s comptroller.”
He recalled others from those times, including Danny Herman, Paul Brown, and Tommy Walsh. “Together, we accomplished a great deal for the county, including the hospital. I remember how proud those guys were of the building of the beautiful visitor center there in town, all with prison labor. At any rate, I’m excited to get back up there, as is my family. My kids grew up with the Cranberry Festival and the Native American Pow Wow.”