Congressional candidates fare well on own turfs in Thursday’s election
In Tennessee’s 1st U.S. House District, voters tend to favor hometown candidates in wide open races.
Thursday night’s Republican primary showed Northeast Tennessee’s penchant for locals and the importance of a few battleground counties when Kingsport pharmacist Diana Harshbarger emerged from a field of 16 candidates to win a shot at the seat Rep. Phil Roe will leave next year.
Harshbarger, a political newcomer, earned 19.2% of votes, winning her home county — Sullivan — and its neighbor — Hawkins — but also taking important victories in Sevier and Hamblen counties that put her over the top.
Harshbarger won because she was consistently among the top vote-getters in each county. Her worst showing was a fourth-place finish in Washington County that still added 2,653 votes to her total.
Harshbarger also outspent the entire field, putting $1.3 million of her own money into her campaign.
More than half of second-place finisher Timothy Hill’s votes came from Sullivan, Carter and Johnson counties, those he serves as representative of the state House’s 3rd District. Added with his votes from Washington, three-quarters of his support was in the northeast portion of the district. He struggled for votes on the west side.
Hill spent $215,914 from his campaign fund, but outside spending from friendly PACs supporting him and opposing his opponents reached $976,000 in the race.
Rusty Crowe, third in the primary race, likewise did well in the counties he represents in the state Senate. He won Unicoi and Carter counties and finished second in Washington, 217 votes behind former Johnson City Mayor Steve Darden.
Crowe added 1,019 votes in Greene County, maybe not as many as he would have liked, but enough to keep him within reach of the win. Had he done better in Sullivan — he was fifth behind Darden and Knoxville physician Josh Gapp — and turned voters out in more western counties, he may have had a shot.
Crowe spent a modest $267,748 from his campaign fund.
Gapp, who lives outside the 1st District, only won a single county, Cocke, but he stayed close enough to the front of the pack to make things difficult for the rest of the candidates. He finished fourth with 14.2% of votes.
After jumping from the U.S. Senate race to replace Lamar Alexander to the 1st District House race, Gapp spent $825,163. He loaned his campaign $852,000.
In fifth place, Darden did best in Washington and Sullivan, first and third, respectively, but he was outside the top three finishers in nearly all the other counties.
Darden’s campaign spent $255,299. He put in $55,000 of his own money.
Thursday’s contest was reminiscent of 2006 Republican primary, when 13 candidates, many of them state politicians and mayors clamored for the 1st District seat of retiring Rep. Bill Jenkins.
State Rep. David Davis came out on top, with 22.2% of votes, but Sullivan County Mayor Richard Venable trailed him by only 573 votes.
Also in that race was Johnson City Mayor Phil Roe. Roe finished fourth in 2006 with only 17.2%, but two years later, he ran again and narrowly beat Davis. Roe went on to serve six consecutive terms in Congress.
Regardless of who wins the general election in November, the result will be historic for the district.
Air Force veteran and business owner Blair Walsingham claimed the win in the Democratic primary with 52.7% of votes.
Should either woman win, it will be the first time a woman has represented the 1st District in history.