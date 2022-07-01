Whistleblower Aid, a nonprofit organization that provides legal counsel for people who report governmental wrongdoing, is representing a former federal prosecutor in her complaint to the U.S. Department of Justice about her firing by the Johnson City Police Department.

Former Special Assistant United States Attorney Kateri Dahl is separately suing the city of Johnson City and the Johnson City Police Department in federal court, alleging they violated her rights by firing her when she pressed for an investigation into a local business owner accused of raping multiple women.

The suit accuses Johnson City Police Chief Karl Turner of manufacturing false complaints about her job performance as a pretext to fire her because she continued to push for a deeper investigation into the business owner. In the lawsuit, Dahl said Turner may have been protecting the man from prosecution because of a corrupt connection with the police department or to cover up the department’s incompetence in investigating him.

It also accuses the department of botching the man's arrest on a federal warrant for an ammunition charge.

The man's real name is redacted in the lawsuit and he is identified as "Robert Voe." The Johnson City Press isn't using his real name at this time but has filed Freedom of Information Act requests seeking more information.

Asked about the allegations earlier this week, a spokesperson for Johnson City declined to comment, saying they can’t comment on pending litigation.

Dahl, prior to filing her civil suit, filed whistleblower disclosures with the U.S. Department of Justice’s Office of the Inspector General and the Criminal Division of the Public Integrity Section, urging them to investigate the JCPD and her termination.

Whistleblower Aid's John Tye, the lead counsel for Dahl’s communication with the Department of Justice, said Dahl has protected whistleblower status under federal and state law and encouraged others with knowledge of her firing to come forward.

“Kat Dahl is a brave whistleblower who has made protected disclosures to the U.S. Department of Justice concerning events she witnessed in Johnson City, Tennessee,” said Tye. “My client has lawful whistleblower status under federal and Tennessee state law. I encourage anyone who knows about these events to contact my organization, Whistleblower Aid. We can provide you with free, privileged and confidential legal advice. We are a public charity with a mission of advancing civil rights. If we are not able to represent you, we can refer you to independent lawyers who may be able to help.”

According to their website, Whistleblower Aid is a non-profit legal organization based in Washington D.C. that represents those who lawfully bring to light cases of government or corporate lawbreaking. Unless a monetary reward is recovered from a case, Whistleblower Aid does not charge clients.

Dahl is being represented in her federal lawsuit by St. Louis, Missouri, attorney Hugh Eastwood and Bristol, Tennessee, attorney Alexis Tahinci.