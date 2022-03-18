The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in finding the suspect in a 5-year-old vehicular homicide case.
The sheriff’s office, in a press release, said anyone having information on the whereabouts of Alan Mogollon-Anaya is asked to contact the Washington County Sheriff's Office at 423-788-1414.
Tips may remain anonymous and all information is confidential.
On March 16, 2017, Washington County deputies responded to the scene of a crash in the 600 block of Conkin Road. Shirra Branum was killed in the crash.
The sheriff’s department said in its news release that deputies “found that a white Ford F-150 being driven by Alan Mogollon-Anaya had crossed the center yellow line and into the path of a bronze Nissan X-Terra that was driven by Branum. Branum died from her injuries sustained in the crash and Mogollon-Anaya was transported to the hospital for his injuries.”
Warrants were filed for the arrest of Mogollon-Anaya which are still active and outstanding, according to the sheriff’s office.
Mogollon-Anaya is charged with Aggravated Vehicular Homicide by Intoxication, Aggravated Assault, 3 counts of Aggravated Child Abuse and Neglect, 4th offense Driving Under the Influence and Driving Left of Center.