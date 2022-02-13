The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an incident described as “domestic in nature” in which a man was stabbed and a woman was injured Friday night.
According to a news release issued Sunday by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a residence on Pearl Court in Gray around 11:45 p.m. Friday following a report of an aggravated assault.
The release said that when deputies arrived they found a woman inside the residence who was suffering from injuries consistent with having been beaten and kicked. The woman had injuries to her head, neck and arms.
A short time later, the release said, deputies were notified that a man who was reported to be involved in the incident was receiving treatment for stabs wounds at Johnson City Medical Center.
The WCSO said that the woman had an active Order of Protection against the man due to previous incidents of domestic violence.
The sheriff’s office said charges are pending.