Ronald White

Ronald White, 48, was arrested on Wednesday and charged with multiple felonies.

 By SARAH OWENS sowens@johnsoncitypress.com

The Washington County Sheriff's Office arrested Ronald White, 48, on Wednesday and charged him with child abuse or neglect, abuse of an elderly or vulnerable adult, three counts of false imprisonment and aggravated domestic assault.

On Tuesday, deputies responded to an address on Virgil Green Road to assist the Tennessee Department of Children Services with an investigation, according to a press release. Deputies found the residence to be in deplorable condition with multiple people living inside.

Sarah Owens is a recent graduate of Milligan University and a native of Alabaster, Ala.. She earned a bachelors degree in communications. She has a passion for traveling and animals and an interest in international cultures.

