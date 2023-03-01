The Washington County Sheriff's Office arrested Ronald White, 48, on Wednesday and charged him with child abuse or neglect, abuse of an elderly or vulnerable adult, three counts of false imprisonment and aggravated domestic assault.
On Tuesday, deputies responded to an address on Virgil Green Road to assist the Tennessee Department of Children Services with an investigation, according to a press release. Deputies found the residence to be in deplorable condition with multiple people living inside.
Further investigation revealed that a juvenile and two adults, including an elderly adult, living in the residence were afraid to leave due to being threatened. Deputies also found evidence that one of the victims had been assaulted and received serious injury, according to the release.
White was not at the residence when deputies arrived. After ensuring the safety of the other residents, deputies obtained arrest warrants on White that included the multiple felony charges. He also had an outstanding arrest warrant for felony theft that occurred in Washington County.
Deputies located White on Wednesday and transported him to the Washington County Detention Center where he is being held on an overall bond of $69,000. His first court appearance is at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday.
