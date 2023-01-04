WCSO asks for public’s help in identifying suspect Jan 4, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 3 Security footage showing the suspect in the robbery. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who is suspected of robbing Crossroads Country Store.According to Sheriff Keith Sexton, on Dec. 28, a burglary occurred at Crossroads Country Store on Highway 81 South in Washington County.An individual was observed on security footage and is a suspect in the incident.Anyone with information that can help identify the individual is asked to call Sgt. Vince Walters with the Criminal Investigations Division at (423) 788-1468.The sheriff said all leads are appreciated.Try the Johnson City Press app today. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Washington County Country Store Keith Sexton Police Work Individual Sheriff Help Crossroad Commerce Office Crossroads Country Store Recommended for you ON AIR