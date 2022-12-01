The Washington County Sheriff’s Office arrested a fugitive from Wisconsin during a routine traffic stop.
Robert Daniel Beck, 33 of Madison, Wisconsin, is wanted on a full extradition parole violation from Wisconsin, where he was charged with aggravated battery (intended great bodily harm), habitual criminality/strangulation and suffocation, and habitual criminality/bail jumping-felony, according to a Sheriff’s Office press release.
Beck was a passenger in the vehicle involved in the initial stop on Tenn. Highway 36 in Gray. The driver, Ronald Allen Ezra Martin Jr., 33, of Morganton, North Carolina, was stopped for a simple traffic violation, according to the release. While conducting the traffic stop, K-9 Mali was deployed to conduct an open air sniff on the exterior of the vehicle.
K-9 Mali alerted to substances inside the vehicle, and a search revealed two packages containing a total of 5.8 grams of a substance believed to be marijuana; multiple glass pipes and a wooden pipe, all with marijuana residue; and an open pack of rolling papers.
Martin was driving on a suspended North Carolina driver’s license, and Beck refused to provide identification at the traffic stop, the release said. Due to Martin being from outside Tennessee and admitting he knew his license was suspended, the Sheriff’s Office said there was reasonable cause to believe he would fail to appear in court on the misdemeanor charges.
Both Martin and Beck were transported to the Washington County Detention Center where Beck finally provided his name to officers.
According to the release, a routine search revealed the outstanding warrants, and authorities here have notified the Wisconsin Department of Corrections that Beck is in custody.
The WCSO charged Beck with simple possession/casual exchange and unlawful drug paraphernalia. He was held on $2,000 bond. Martin is charged with driving on a suspended license, simple possession/casual exchange and unlawful drug paraphernalia. He was being held on $3,000 bond. Both men were set to appear in Sessions Court on Wednesday afternoon.
Sarah Owens is a recent graduate of Milligan University and a native of Alabaster, Ala.. She earned a bachelors degree in communications. She has a passion for traveling and animals and an interest in international cultures.