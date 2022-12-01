The Washington County Sheriff’s Office arrested a fugitive from Wisconsin during a routine traffic stop.

Robert Daniel Beck, 33 of Madison, Wisconsin, is wanted on a full extradition parole violation from Wisconsin, where he was charged with aggravated battery (intended great bodily harm), habitual criminality/strangulation and suffocation, and habitual criminality/bail jumping-felony, according to a Sheriff’s Office press release.

Sarah Owens is a recent graduate of Milligan University and a native of Alabaster, Ala.. She earned a bachelors degree in communications. She has a passion for traveling and animals and an interest in international cultures.

