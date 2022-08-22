The Washington County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for assistance in locating a suspect charged with various crimes, including aggravated arson.
The sheriff’s office has a warrant for James W. Tolley, 39 of Jonesborough. charging him with three counts of prohibited weapons, aggravated arson, three counts of aggravated assault on first responders and setting fire to personal property or land.
All charges stem from an incident that occurred in early August.
According to Sheriff Keith Sexton’s office, on Aug. 8, deputies responded to an address on Barnes Road in Jonesborough in reference to a subject threatening to harm himself.
Upon arrival, deputies said they discovered that Tolley had assembled three different fire-accelerant devices and placed them around the home. The WCSO said the devices were placed directly in the path of responding officers.
The WCSO said Tolley also set fire to the inside of the residence, leading deputies to force entry in order to extract him from the home. Tolley was seriously injured and transported to a local hospital.
Deputies obtained a warrant charging Tolley, but the WCSO said he left the hospital before he could be arrested.
Tolley is a white male approximately 5 feet, 10-inches tall. He has dark hair that is balding on top and usually has dark and graying facial hair. Tolley weighs approximately 160 pounds and has a Ying Yang symbol tattooed on his uppr back.
Anyone with information on Tolley's location is asked to contact the Washington County Sheriff's Office at (423) 788-1414. Any information provided may be anonymous, and all leads will be kept confidential.
