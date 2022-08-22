James W Tolley

James W Tolley

The Washington County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for assistance in locating a suspect charged with various crimes, including aggravated arson.

The sheriff’s office has a warrant for James W. Tolley, 39 of Jonesborough. charging him with three counts of prohibited weapons, aggravated arson, three counts of aggravated assault on first responders and setting fire to personal property or land.

