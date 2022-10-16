Officials with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office are hoping to save money on a number of important renovation and repair projects by using in-house resources.
Many of those resources will be coming in the form of skilled labor from inmates housed at the Washington County Detention Center.
During a recent meeting of the county’s Budget Committee, Washington County Mayor Joe Grandy said Sheriff Keith Sexton’s office is poised to save a substantial amount of money on a renovation project underway in the George P. Jaynes Justice Center.
The sheriff’s office is looking to remodel offices in the justice center that were formally used by the 1st Judicial District Attorney General’s office. Plans are for the sheriff’s Criminal Investigation Division to move into that space.
The Budget Committee approved a budget transfer of $25,000 last week to complete the $156,000 project, which will include design fees and building materials for the construction.
Most of the savings on the project will come from the use of inmate labor.
Budget Committee members also agreed to reallocate $7,000 in funds made possible by the use of inmate labor on a previous project.
John Lowry, WCSO’s chief deputy for administration, told committee members that the savings realized from inmates doing the sealing and restriping work in the parking lot of the Detention Center on Jackson Boulevard has allowed the sheriff’s office to apply those funds to the purchase of data processing and computer network equipment needed for its new CID offices.
Lowry said the sheriff’s office also hopes to save as much as $35,000 on additional sealing and restriping work in the justice center’s parking lot.