Officials with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office are hoping to save money on a number of important renovation and repair projects by using in-house resources.

Many of those resources will be coming in the form of skilled labor from inmates housed at the Washington County Detention Center.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Johnson City Press app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video

Tags

Press Senior Reporter

Robert Houk has served as a journalist and photographer at the Press since 1987. He is a recipient of the Associated Press Managing Editors Malcom Law Award for investigative reporting.

Recommended for you