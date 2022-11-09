Lt. Mike Foster, Warrants Division of the Washington County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO), was sworn in Wednesday as a task force officer in the U.S. Marshals Service.
Foster will serve as WCSO’s representative on the Smoky Mountains Fugitive Task Force. The primary mission of the task force is to seek out and arrest, in a coordinated manner, persons who have outstanding state and/or federal warrants.
“Lt. Foster is an excellent representative for our department,” said Sheriff Keith Sexton. “He has assisted the U.S. Marshals Service in past years, but had yet to be sworn in as a task force member. I’m proud to serve with Lt. Foster and stand beside him as he is sworn in today.”
Foster joined WCSO as a detention center officer 21 years ago. He spent almost two years in the detention center before moving to the bus crew for a year. Since that time, he’s held various roles securing the county’s courts and serving warrants.
The U.S. Marshals Service is the federal government’s primary agency for fugitive investigations. It was the first federal law enforcement agency, created in 1789.
Marshals have the broadest arrest authority among federal law enforcement agencies and are tasked with assisting state and local agencies in locating and apprehending their most violent fugitives.
Task force officers are state and local police officers who receive special deputations with the Marshals. While on a task force, these officers can exercise U.S. Marshals authorities, such as crossing jurisdictional lines. U.S. Marshals work with the international law enforcement community to apprehend fugitives abroad as well as to seek foreign fugitives living or residing in the U.S.