Local authorities believe an unspecified threat made against Sulphur Springs School on social media was not a danger to students or school personnel.

On Wednesday morning, Washington County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Susan Saylor said the office was aware of a threat and, "does not believe the threat to be viable."

