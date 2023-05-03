featured Washington County sheriff: Social media threat to school not viable Johnson City Press Johnson City Press May 3, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email WCSO Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Local authorities believe an unspecified threat made against Sulphur Springs School on social media was not a danger to students or school personnel.On Wednesday morning, Washington County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Susan Saylor said the office was aware of a threat and, "does not believe the threat to be viable." Saylor did not provide details about the threat, but said additional officers were present at the school to "ease the minds of community members who have expressed concerns.""Parents can rest assured that the Washington County Sheriff’s Office knew of the social media rumor, took it seriously and investigated it quickly." Sign up to Johnson City Press Today! Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox. NEWS Johnson City Press Today Breaking News Obituaries SPORTS & ENTERTAINMENT Food Lunch Specials Arts & Entertainment Weekend Events Sports Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Job Market Police Crime Internet School Systems Johnson City Press Follow Johnson City Press Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Latest Videos Recommended for you Featured Local Savings Related Articles Narcotics investigation leads to arrest of Gray man; multiple drug, firearms charges TBI investigating shooting involving THP officer in Washington County Paws in Blue to hold demonstration fundraiser on May 20 Growing search for Texas gunman who killed 5 enters 3rd day See something, say something: How to send crime tips to WCSO Washington County sheriff sends first to TBI task force Washington County sheriff looking to offer new treatment program Former felon wants to 'transform' the nation's prisons Former Kingsport restaurant owner pleads guilty in 'Killer Clown' case Lunch is served for first responders ON AIR Would you like to receive notifications from this website? Sign up to receive news and updates from this site directly to your desktop. Breaking News Click on the bell icon to manage your notifications at any time. No thanks Yes, sign me up © Copyright 2023 Johnson City Press, 105 East Walnut Street Suite 10 Johnson City, TN | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.