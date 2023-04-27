Penny Fitzgerald

Washington County Sheriff's Office Deputy Penny Fitzgerald will join the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation's Criminal Investigations Division.

 Contributed to the Press

Even after 27 years with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Deputy Penny Fitzgerald isn’t ready to stop learning.

In April, she added the title of Task Force Agent with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation to her resume. Fitzgerald will work with the Criminal Investigations Division of TBI in the Upper East Tennessee Region, the first agent on the task force from the sheriff’s office.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

Latest Videos


Recommended for you