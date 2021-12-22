Officials with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office are warning Tri-Cities residents of a circulating scam.
Multiple people have reported receiving calls from someone pretending to be a Washington County deputy, according to a Wednesday news release from the WCSO. The caller reportedly threatens to arrest the victim in order to get Social Security numbers or money.
Sheriff Keith Sexton said, “Law enforcement will never ask for money, gift cards or personal information over the phone. Washington County deputies will also not advise you if there’s a warrant out for your arrest over the telephone.”
Anyone who receives a call of this nature is advised to hang up, and not communicate with the scammers.