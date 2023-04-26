washington county detention center

Washington County Sheriff’s Office and Families Free Inc. is looking to incorporate Vivitrol as part of its inmate drug counseling program at the county's Detention Center in Jonesborough.

The Washington County Detention Center is implementing a program to help inmates with a drug addiction deal with their cravings while they are behind bars.

County Commissioners approved a resolution Monday night authorizing an agreement between the Washington County Sheriff’s Office and Families Free Inc. to incorporate Vivitrol, a Federal Drug Administration-approved  prescription drug, as part of its inmate counseling program.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

Press Reporter

Robert Houk has served as a journalist and photographer at the Press since 1987. He is a recipient of the Associated Press Managing Editors Malcom Law Award for investigative reporting.

Latest Videos


Recommended for you