The Washington County Detention Center is implementing a program to help inmates with a drug addiction deal with their cravings while they are behind bars.
County Commissioners approved a resolution Monday night authorizing an agreement between the Washington County Sheriff’s Office and Families Free Inc. to incorporate Vivitrol, a Federal Drug Administration-approved prescription drug, as part of its inmate counseling program.
Sheriff Keith Sexton told commissioners Vivitrol is a therapy tool that is used by professionals “to help curb the cravings” of patients suffering from drug and alcohol addictions.
“What makes Vivitrol useful in a correctional setting is that it’s a 30-day shot — an injection,” the sheriff said. “It can’t be diverted in any way. It’s not a cure all, but it’s a good start.”
The WCSO has an agreement with Families Free, which is a state licensed treatment and mental health provider at the Detention Center, to obtain the Vivitrol at no cost for use at the facility. As part of a two-year grant, the drug is administered under supervision by the Detention Center’s contracted health care provider, Southern Health Partners, to inmates who qualify for the treatment.
“We’ve got to do something different,” Sexton said. “Running a jail is very expensive. Anything we can do to address the mental health and addiction issues of those in the jail is important.”
Sexton told commissioners Families First will issue quarterly reports on the success of its Vivitrol therapy and drug counseling programs at the Detention Center. The sheriff said he is confident the treatment will be successful and it will allow his office to expand the Detention Center’s inmate work programs.
“We need to help people get into the labor force,” Section said. “We should do what we can to help them get straightened out while they are in jail where they are clean and sober.”
Some of the stipulations in a memorandum of understanding between the county and Families Free regarding Vivitrol include:
• The medication will be provided as a voluntary component of the program and used in combination with psychosocial support, such as counseling.
• Education on the risks, benefits and appropriate use of the medication will be provided to Southern Health Partners medical providers at the Detention Center and to patients participating in the program.
• Patients will be limited to one dose per month.
• Program assessments will be conducted to evaluate the effectiveness of the therapy.