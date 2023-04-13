The Washington County Sheriff’s Office, along with other area agencies, are investigating a number of recent vehicle burglaries.
Investigators said all of the vehicles targeted were unlocked with valuables visible.
The Washington County Sheriff’s Office, along with other area agencies, are investigating a number of recent vehicle burglaries.
Investigators said all of the vehicles targeted were unlocked with valuables visible.
“It appears to be the same group hitting unlocked vehicles in neighborhoods,” Sheriff Keith Sexton said. “They’re not forcing their way into cars and trucks to dig through glove boxes and swipe purses.”
Of the more than 40 reported break ins, around a dozen included theft of firearms that were left unsecured in vehicles. As a result, WCSO and other local law enforcement agencies have stepped up overnight patrols with additional officers.
“If your home security camera alerts you to activity overnight, please check it and call 911 if you see something suspicious,” Sexton said. “Several homeowners in neighborhoods affected by the have provided us with footage from their home security cameras, and while that is definitely helpful, we would like to catch them as they work through neighborhoods.”
The sheriff also advises: “If you see something, please call 911 immediately.”
Sexton offers the following tips to residents for keeping their vehicles safe:
• Lock your vehicles.
• Be a responsible gun owner and secure your weapon in your home each night.
• Do no leave valuables (purses, backpacks, laptops or cash) in your vehicles.
• Call 911 if you see anything suspicious.
Press Reporter
Robert Houk has served as a journalist and photographer at the Press since 1987. He is a recipient of the Associated Press Managing Editors Malcom Law Award for investigative reporting.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sign up to receive news and updates from this site directly to your desktop.
Click on the bell icon to manage your notifications at any time.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.