WCSO News Alert
WCSO

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office, along with other area agencies, are investigating a number of recent vehicle burglaries.

Investigators said all of the vehicles targeted were unlocked with valuables visible.

Press Reporter

Robert Houk has served as a journalist and photographer at the Press since 1987. He is a recipient of the Associated Press Managing Editors Malcom Law Award for investigative reporting.

