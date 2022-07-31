Washington County logo
Contributed

Washington County commissioners voted last week to allocate more than $2.8 million of its American Recovery Plan Act dollars on educational and public safety programs.

The county has $25.1 million in ARPA funds earmarked from the federal government. Commissioners approved resolutions on Monday to designate a combined $2,336,669 go to projects for volunteer fire departments in the county, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office and the Washington County/Johnson City Emergency Medical Services.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Johnson City Press app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.

Recommended Videos

Tags

Press Senior Reporter

Robert Houk has served as a journalist and photographer at the Press since 1987. He is a recipient of the Associated Press Managing Editors Malcom Law Award for investigative reporting.

Recommended for you

Trending Recipe Video