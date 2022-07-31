Washington County commissioners voted last week to allocate more than $2.8 million of its American Recovery Plan Act dollars on educational and public safety programs.
The county has $25.1 million in ARPA funds earmarked from the federal government. Commissioners approved resolutions on Monday to designate a combined $2,336,669 go to projects for volunteer fire departments in the county, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office and the Washington County/Johnson City Emergency Medical Services.
The board also approved a $500,000 allocation to develop an Agricultural Learning Center at the new Jonesborough K-8 School, which is currently under construction.
Commissioners have also indicated that they would like to see a sizable portion of their ARPA funding go to expanding the county’s water infrastructure.
That includes designating some of the federal funds for hiring and equipping a waterline installation crew to be supervised by the town of Jonesborough.
In making the town’s appeal to the County Commission for ARPA funding for the Agricultural Learning Center, Jonesborough Town Administrator Glenn Rosenoff wrote in a letter that the facility would be “a dynamic resource” for students at the new school to engage in farming, greenhouse and other agricultural-related activities.
The town will oversee construction of the center in conjunction with its responsibilities to build the new K-8 school. Jonesborough leaders say Gov. Bill Lee and the Tennessee General Assembly have also shown support for the project by allocating $270,000 in state funds for the Agricultural Learning Center.
The commission has designated another $1.5 million in ARPA funds go to help pay for equipment requested by seven fire departments that operate in Washington County. Those departments are expected to match a portion of the funds coming from the county.
The county’s share of funding for those projects include:
• $214,000 for a mini-pumper fast attack unit for the Embreeville Volunteer Fire Department;
• $214,000 for a pumper/tanker for the Fall Branch Volunteer Fire Department;
• $214,000 for a pumper/tanker for the Gray Volunteer Fire Department;
• $214,000 for a brush truck and other equipment for the Jonesborough Fire Department;
• $214,000 for a fire engine for the Limestone Volunteer Fire Department;
• $214,000 for a brush truck and equipment for the Nolichuckey Volunteer Fire Department;
• $214,000 for a mini-pumper fast attack unit for the Sulphur Springs Volunteer Fiew Department.
Commissioners approved a resolution last week to allocate $620,669 from ARPA to the Washington County EMS to update its stretchers and stair chairs with a power loading system.
They also agreed to designate $216,000 from ARPA funds to go to the sheriff’s office to purchase 60 FlexShield Ballistic Protection Shields for deputies to deal with active shooters.
