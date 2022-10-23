Inmate labor

Inmates perform sealing and restriping work on a parking lot near the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. The WCSO hopes to save money on other projects by using inmate labor.

 Contributed by WCSO

Washington County commissioners are scheduled to vote Monday on funding to finally complete the ballfields at the Boones Creek K-School, as well as money to renovate part of the George P. Jaynes Justice Center and to pay architect fees for designing a new multi-purpose county office building.

Commissioners will decide on a resolution to reallocate $2,263,745 in American Recovery Plan Act funds that had previously been slated to go to expansion of broadband services to complete the $5.2 million project at Boones Creek school, which opened to students in 2019.

Tags

Press Senior Reporter

Robert Houk has served as a journalist and photographer at the Press since 1987. He is a recipient of the Associated Press Managing Editors Malcom Law Award for investigative reporting.

