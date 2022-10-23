Washington County commissioners are scheduled to vote Monday on funding to finally complete the ballfields at the Boones Creek K-School, as well as money to renovate part of the George P. Jaynes Justice Center and to pay architect fees for designing a new multi-purpose county office building.
Commissioners will decide on a resolution to reallocate $2,263,745 in American Recovery Plan Act funds that had previously been slated to go to expansion of broadband services to complete the $5.2 million project at Boones Creek school, which opened to students in 2019.
That money will be combined with $1 million in educational capital funds designated by the Wash- ington County Board of Education and other funds already earmarked to build two softball fields and two baseball fields with dugouts, concession stands, restrooms and fencing at the Boones Creek school.
The cost of the project does not cover lighting for the ballfields, which will include artificial turf in the infields. Washington County Mayor Joe Grandy told Budget Committee members earlier this month that he expects to have a proposal for the lighting from BrightRidge available to commissioners at their regular monthly meeting.
Interior Renovations Planned
Commissioners are being asked by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office to approve an internal budget transfer of $25,000 to remodel offices in the George P. Jaynes Justice Center that were formally used by the 1st Judicial District Attorney General’s office. Plans are for the sheriff’s Criminal Investigation Division to move into that space.
The funds will include design fees and building materials for the project. Officials said the sheriff’s office plans to save money on the renovations by the use of inmate labor to install flooring and two new doors, as well as move sprinklers, provide soundproofing and create two interview rooms.
WCSO officials say the work will be conducted by crews of supervised inmates from the county’s Detention Center, who have been deemed by the WCSO as non-security risks. Every day an inmate works helps to decrease the time they are incarcerated.
Sheriff’s officials say a similar use of inmate labor for sealing and restriping work in the parking lot of the Detention Center on Jackson Boulevard has allowed the sheriff’s office to apply those funds to the purchase of data processing and computer network equipment needed for its new CID offices.
WCSO Chief Deputy John Lowry said the office is spending $15,000 on materials and sealant for inmates to do other cost-saving work on the parking lots near the justice center.
A Multi-purpose Building
The County Commission will also be asked to approve $100,000 in funds to proceed with design work for a proposed new multi-purpose office building to be constructed in front of the justice center.
The funds will cover a portion of architect fees for an estimated $3.7 million stand-alone building that will include offices for the Washington County Election Commission, as well as to be used as an early voting site and as training space and offices for deputies who supervise that training in the sheriff’s office.
The commission approved $25,000 for the design work in September.
There would also be space dedicated in the new building for storage for Sheriff Keith Sexton’s office, as well as storage space for Circuit Court Clerk Brenda Downes’ office.
Lowry said earlier this month that the new space would help the sheriff’s office meet its goals of being one of the best trained law enforcement agencies in the state.
“We’ve ramped up our training and this plan would give us a designated space for that training,” Lowry told members of the County-Owned Property Committee.