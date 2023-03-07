featured Washington County authorities seek Greeneville theft suspect From staff reports Johnson City Press Mar 7, 2023 41 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Charles Edward Mason Washington County Sheriff's Office booking photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Charles Edward Mason, 44 of Greeneville, in connection with a theft of property that occurred in early February. WCSO issued an arrest warrant for Mason on Feb. 9 for Theft Over $2,500 in connection with a utility trailer stolen from a location in Washington County.If anyone has information concerning the whereabouts of Mason, they’re asked to contact WCSO’s Criminal Investigations Division at 423-788-1414. Sign up to Johnson City Press Today! Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox. NEWS Johnson City Press Today Breaking News Obituaries SPORTS & ENTERTAINMENT Food Lunch Specials Arts & Entertainment Weekend Events Sports Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Crime Police Law Criminal Law Security And Public Safety Johnson City Press Follow Johnson City Press Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Latest Videos Recommended for you ON AIR