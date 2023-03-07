Charles Edward Mason

Charles Edward Mason

 Washington County Sheriff's Office booking photo

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Charles Edward Mason, 44 of Greeneville, in connection with a theft of property that occurred in early February. 

WCSO issued an arrest warrant for Mason on Feb. 9 for Theft Over $2,500 in connection with a utility trailer stolen from a location in Washington County.

