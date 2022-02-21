Johnson City police arrested a fugitive Monday afternoon on a warrant for attempted murder issued in Virginia.
Austin Fisher, of Don Whitehead Drive in Appalachia, Virginia, was charged with evading arrest and arrested on outstanding warrants charging him with attempted first-degree murder and malicious wounding.
Johnson City police were sent to Johnson City Medical Center, from which Fisher was being discharged, to arrest him on the warrants.
Fisher was transported to the Washington County Detention Center and held until his bond hearing. His arraignment was set for 10:30 a.m. Tuesday in Washington County General Sessions Court.
