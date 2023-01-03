Lieutenant Don Shepard

Shepard said the investigation is still ongoing and will take some time as they work to identify all involved individuals.

 By SARAH OWENS sowens@johnsoncitypress.com

Johnson City Police Chief Karl Turner, and Lieutenant Don Shepard held a press conference at Tuesday to answer questions regarding a shooting at Monarch apartments early Sunday morning.

JCPD officers responded to reports of a shooting at 1119 University Parkway, Apartment 4205 around 2:30 a.m. Upon arriving, officers discovered numerous shots had been fired inside the apartment as well as the hallway, with one person struck.

Sarah Owens is a recent graduate of Milligan University and a native of Alabaster, Ala.. She earned a bachelors degree in communications. She has a passion for traveling and animals and an interest in international cultures.

