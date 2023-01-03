Johnson City Police Chief Karl Turner, and Lieutenant Don Shepard held a press conference at Tuesday to answer questions regarding a shooting at Monarch apartments early Sunday morning.
JCPD officers responded to reports of a shooting at 1119 University Parkway, Apartment 4205 around 2:30 a.m. Upon arriving, officers discovered numerous shots had been fired inside the apartment as well as the hallway, with one person struck.
The victim, identified in the press conference as 19-year-old Ja’Shaon Yates of Kingsport, was taken to the Johnson City Medical Center where he later died from his injuries.
Shepard said the investigation into the incident is ongoing but will take some time as there were several parties happening in the apartment complex, including in apartment 4205, at the time of the shooting. This leaves officers with over 100 people to interview, and many who fled the scene at the sound of gunfire.
“It’s going to take time to identify people and to get statements from them,” said Shepard. “During the interviews, we’re trying to identify all the people at this party to find out what information they have. Anytime you go to a scene like this, everyone’s perspective matters.”
Despite the challenge of identifying so many people, they were able to complete at least 15 interviews the night of the incident, according to Shepard, and over 300 man hours have gone into the case so far. Officers spent 17 of those hours collecting evidence.
Investigators are also working to obtain any video footage from partygoers, car cameras, local businesses or traffic cameras in the area around the time of the incident. Shepard said they already have some car footage of people leaving the scene, although they have not been able to go over it yet.
Shepard also clarified that while some people have expressed concerns about the possibility of underage drinking at the parties, the JCPD is not concerned with that at this time.
“We’re trying to speak for a person who’s unable to speak for himself today, and that’s Ja’Shaon Yates,” said Shepard. “I would hope his friends and family could see it as that and come forward and help us in identifying and holding someone accountable.”
Shepard askes that anyone with information reach out to the police department or call the Criminal Investigation Division at (423) 434-6166.
For those wishing to remain anonymous, information can be sent by calling Crimestoppers at (423)434-6158. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by texting 423JCPD and your tip to 847411 (TIP411) or to submit via the internet by logging in at www.citizenobserver.com.
This marks the third shooting at Monarch Apartments since April, but the JCPD has said there are no indications that ETSU students were involved in the shooting in August or on Jan. 1. As for the one in April, Shepard was unsure if those involved were students or not.
Monarch Statement to Residents
Apartment management sent an email to residents on Jan. 1 addressing the incident and providing safety reminders.
The email led with a reminder that the holiday season often brings an increase in crime and that all guests need to be accompanied by a resident at all times. It then went on to share details about the shooting.
“An incident was reported on Sunday, January 1st, 2023, within the community involving the discharge of a firearm by a non-resident with one person injured, per authorities,” the email stated. “Our management team has requested information from the Police Department with little information provided due to the ongoing investigation. Our team is working with authorities; if you have any information related to the incident, please reach out to authorities immediately.”
The email also included a list of safety tips for residents. The tips are as follows:
Report suspicious activity/persons
Use caution when moving to and from areas, especially when it is dark outside
Hide Valuables: Keep valuables hidden from view in your home and vehicle(s)
Lock your home
Lock your car
Call 911 in case of emergency & inform your community management team immediately
Management also suggested residents contact their insurance agent to ensure they have personal coverage for themselves and their belongings.
“As you realize, no one can guarantee safety. We remind you that your security is the responsibility of the local law enforcement agency and yourself. We believe that by taking an active role in your own security, you can help avoid incidents.” the email read. “In conjunction with management efforts, we want to make sure our residents are taking an active role in personal as well as community security.”