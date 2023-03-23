Richard Scott Norris

Richard Scott Norris

A Gray man has been arrested following a pursuit by Washington County deputies and a K-9 officer.

Deputies arrested and charged Richard Norris, 52 of Gray, with evading arrest (by vehicle), evading arrest (by foot), driving on a revoked license, unlawful drug paraphernalia and reckless driving. 

