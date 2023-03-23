A Gray man has been arrested following a pursuit by Washington County deputies and a K-9 officer.
Deputies arrested and charged Richard Norris, 52 of Gray, with evading arrest (by vehicle), evading arrest (by foot), driving on a revoked license, unlawful drug paraphernalia and reckless driving.
According to Sheriff Keith Sexton, deputies attempted a traffic stop on an older model Chevrolet van Wednesday evening on Highway 36 near Ed Martin Road.
According to a news release from the sheriff, the van’s driver did not stop and led deputies on a short pursuit to the area of Boone Drive and Boone Avenue Extension.
The driver of the vehicle stopped on Boone Drive and fled on foot, according to the sheriff. The sheriff's office requested the assistance of the Jonesborough Police Department’s K9 officer, and K9 Falco and his handler responded to the scene where the driver fled and began a search of the immediate area.
A short time later, deputies and K9 officers located Norris hiding in shrubbery near where the vehicle pursuit ended, the sheriff said.
Evidence found inside the vehicle, and provided by Norris, confirmed that he was the driver of the vehicle who fled from deputies, according to the sheriff.
Norris is in the Washington County Detention Center on a $13,000 bond.