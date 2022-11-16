Crime Graphic
By SARAH OWENS sowens@johnsoncitypress.com

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has been called in to assist the Washington County Sheriff's Department's investigation into a reported assault of a football player by another student, the WCSO said Wednesday. 

"In the interest of transparency and due to the sensitive nature of this investigation, Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has been brought in to assist the Washington County Sheriff’s Office," a spokeswoman for the sheriff's office said. 

