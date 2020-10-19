Recent felony arrests reported by Johnson City police:
- Bar assault: Erwin resident Katherine D. Holstein, 23, was jailed on an aggravated assault charge Monday resulting from an incident in a downtown Johnson City bar last month. On Sept. 14, a woman went to Johnson City Police Department headquarters to report the alleged assault that occurred two days earlier at Numan’s Bar, at 225 E. Main St. The woman told police Holstein made an inappropriate comment to her. The woman told Holstein the comment was not funny before Holstein walked over, poured beer on her and hit her over the head with a pint glass. The woman received seven stitches to her neck as a result. Holstein turned herself in at the Washington County Detention Center, where she was held on $5,000 bond awaiting a Sessions Court appearance set for Tuesday.
- Strong-arm robbery: Kipplan Arnett, 53, 114 Herman Johnson Loop, was charged with criminal impersonation and robbery Saturday. Police said the arrest happened after they saw a disturbance in the road near Johnson Inn, 2700 W. Market St. A woman told police Arnett forcefully took her cell phone from her hands and assaulted her before walking away. Police said Arnett offered them a false name and birth date. He was held in the Washington County Detention Center on $2,000 bond awaiting a Sessions Court appearance set for Monday.
- Title loan: Erin Flaherty, 36, 2560 Plymouth Road, was charged Wednesday with hindering a secured creditor. Police said Flaherty took out a title loan against her vehicle in November. Loan payments stopped in February, and Flaherty said the vehicle was sold, without her permission, by someone she allowed to borrow it. The vehicle was never reported as stolen and contact with the lending agency was stopped. She was held on $4,000 bond and arraigned Thursday.
- Domestic assault/police chase: Brian L. Abel was charged Wednesday with aggravated assault (domestic), unlawful passing on the left, evading arrest, resisting arrest and improper display of registration. About 5:50 p.m., police responded to 714 E. Watauga Ave. in reference to a domestic disturbance. They saw a gray Nissan Sentra fleeing the scene and witnessed the vehicle pass another vehicle in the oncoming lane of traffic on East Myrtle Avenue. They found Abel in the vehicle in a dead end alley off Wall Street. Police said Abel refused to comply with verbal commands and ran. After a brief foot chase, Abel was taken into custody on East Watauga, but Abel resisted attempts to handcuff him. Police went back to the residence and spoke to the victim, Abel’s relative. Police said Abel had threatened to harm the victim with a gardening tool. He was held on $7,000 bond and arraigned Thursday.
- Stolen check: Charles Hughes, Hidden Acres Road, Kingsport, was charged Oct. 13 with forgery and theft of property under $1,000. Police said check had been stolen and fraudulently cashed. He was held on $2,500 bond and arraigned Wednesday.